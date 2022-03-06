A 54-year-old man has been charged with GBH for allegedly throwing acid in a woman's face as she was walking home.

Clive Fullick, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday March 3 in connection with the attack in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis and was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on March 31.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "The 31-year-old victim was assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday March 2 in Stonehouse Drive after she was approached by a man known to her.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing."