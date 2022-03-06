Play video

ITV Meridian reporter Derek Johnston

A ceremony has been held in Portsmouth to marks 105 years since the second largest loss of South African lives during the First World War.

Hundreds of South African servicemen died when the transport ship carrying them capsized off the Isle of Wight during the war.

The SS Mendi was hit by a much larger ship in thick fog off the Isle of Wight - the scale of the loss made it a national tragedy which is marked in South Africa every year.

Marie Costa and Auianda Khonzi explain the importance of remembering those who lost their lives on the ship in 1917

Marie Costa from the African Women's Forum says: ''It is very, very tragic that they've come so far and drowned just before they got to the post where they have to fight.

"It's very important that people never forget how many lives were lost, who came from the colonies and especially from South Africa to fight the war and to fight the war.

And it is important that we remember them every year as we continue to conduct the Remembrance Sunday in November.''

Despite facing oppression at home many signed up to do vital war work in the hope it would give them a voice in their divided land.

Most of those who drowned or died on board the vessel were South Africans recruited to work as manual labourers

Noting the type of work that they did to the South African government at the time, which is the Union of South Africa they had very important work to do in terms of in terms of unloading from the docks, trenches carrying bodies off the battlefield.

Only some of those found are buried in Portsmouth because, for many, their final resting place was the sea.