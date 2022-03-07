Play video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

Foodbanks in Brighton are beginning to diversify their services - offering not just food but counselling and routes to more financial help.

The innovative programme is being spearheaded by one of the city's churches. It says it too is changing as a result.

Emmanuel Church in Hove even has financial experts coming in to offer financial advice to clients in the foodbank's storeroom.

This church is fast becoming a one-stop shop to not just helping people in poverty, but helping them out of it.

'We realised that food insecurity is not the bottom rung of the ladder at all, its things like family breakdown, mental health, financial challenges,' Matt Davis, from Clarendon Villas Foodbank said.

'These are the more than food if you like aspects that we want to try to help people with.'

Demand here has tripled since the pandemic - with three sites now serving more than 75 families a week. The impact not just on those in need.

'People have come because of a food crisis but then you realise there's a food crisis for a reason,' Steve Horne from Emmanuel Church added.

'I think that when you start to open up a need and you realise that need is more than food - it's about finance, support - but actually it's really about is about being a community.

'Then you realise that what you're doing on Sundays has also got to be very open.

'There's people here who have no experience of faith whatsoever coming through our doors. Well that has to change how we present the gospel, how we present church going forwards.'

This operation also hoping to help people with housing and benefits issues, mental health and loneliness. Supplying compassion and friendship - as well as food.