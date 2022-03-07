On the fourth anniversary of her disappearance, the mother of Georgina Gharsallah has told ITV Meridian she doesn't want to die not knowing what happened to her daughter.

Georgina Gharsallah, 30, vanished on March 7, 2018, and was reported missing ten days later.

Georgina's mother, Andrea Gharsallah, said she has felt "anxious" on the weekend leading up to the anniversary.

"The last four years have, as I always say, been a rollercoaster. Mostly downs more than ups.

"You never think you're going to be at this stage in four years.

"And I don't feel hopeful about anything. I just feel that it is going to go on and on."

Play video

Georgina Gharsallah's mother, Andrea Gharsallah, tells ITV News Meridian she has "no hope" for the future

Images taken in Clifton Food and Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing, are believed to be the last confirmed sighting of the mother-of-two.

Since then, there's been no sign of her.

Vigils are being held in Worthing tonight, as her family and friends continue their ongoing campaign, to find out what happened to her.

"We've had information come in, and then it sort of gives you a little bit of hope, but no sooner that you get that, you're down again, added Andrea.

CCTV shows a woman in Worthing which could be Georgina's last sighting

Play video

Thousands of reports and statements have been taken by Sussex Police since Georgina's disappearance.

Although they have examined hundreds of exhibits and investigated more than 90 reported sightings, none have helped to find her.

This week, Investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre has released a podcast that follows Georgina's family's search to find her.

It discusses a campaign "forced online" by Covid-19 restrictions, along with the findings of an independent review into the police investigation of the disappearance.

Investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre said the family were "persistent" and "determined" to get him involved

Play video

Donal MacIntyre added that "the generosity of the public here in Worthing, and the support the family has got from the community has been outstanding."

Following complaints from Georgina's family of "significant failings," Sussex Police referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over its handling of the case in September 2020.

In response to Mr MacIntyre's podcast, Sussex police said: "The investigation into Georgina’s disappearance remains a live enquiry with the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, and on the fourth anniversary of the last sighting of Georgina, the team remain as committed as ever to getting answers for Georgina’s family."

"The investigation has been subject to a review, which examined every aspect of our response from the day that Georgina was first reported missing to police on March 17, 2018."

"It found that, whilst initial enquiries were proportionate and the investigation was escalated appropriately with comprehensive enquiries taking place, there were significant missed opportunities in one aspect – the investigation strand focusing on CCTV, with the parameters not being reviewed in the light of new information, some CCTV footage not being secured and some of the CCTV that was collected not being viewed in a timely manner."

"It is impossible to say, with any certainty, whether or not this would have made a tangible difference to the progress of the investigation as the CCTV can no longer be viewed. We have been open and honest with Georgina’s family on this Issue."

There has been no sign of Georgina Gharsallah since she went missing.

Four years on from Georgina's disappearance, Senior Investigating Officer DCI Andy Wolstenholme said: "We have all suffered the pain of losing someone we love.

"Knowing we will never see them, speak to them or hug them again, having to say goodbye, having to make arrangements for a ceremony and telling friends and family the terrible news of our loss."

"In time, the sharp pain reduces and we are left, still mourning our loss, but remembering fondly the love we shared and the time we spent together. There is comfort in knowing exactly what has happened to that special person, and being able to grieve together as a family, helping each other through the pain of loss.

"Georgina’s family have not had this opportunity. They do not have answers on where Georgina is or what has happened to her; they deserve to know. Georgina’s friends deserve to know. Someone knows."

"I’m grateful to everyone who has contacted us over the past four years to try to help us discover the truth of what happened to Georgina on March 7, 2018. We have spoken with thousands of people in the course of our investigation and we continue to find more who may have the missing piece of the puzzle."

"I find it incredibly disheartening that there is no-one who will have the courage to come forward and tell us the truth, or no one that will provide that missing piece of the puzzle, even anonymously, that will help us get the answers that are so deserved by Georgina’s family. It’s not too late to give your information. You can report directly to Sussex Police, or you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers. We review every single contact, and we follow up every viable line of enquiry."

"On this fourth anniversary of the last sighting, I will be remembering Georgina; a person I never met, but over the last three years of investigating, I know so much about her, I feel I have known her for years.

"I will be remembering Georgina’s family and as ever, we will be continuing to investigate what happened to Georgina."

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or via 101 quoting Operation Pavo. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.