Man who made sexual comments toward at least 10 women in Brighton jailed

A Brighton man who harassed women working and shopping in supermarkets and on the streets, has been jailed for eight months.

Jamie Lee Parsons, 31, of Stanley Court, Lewes Road, Brighton pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance by making sexual and other offensive and inappropriate comments to female supermarket staff, customers, and women on the street in Lewes Road between May and October 2021.

Ten women came forward, reporting that Parsons had made inappropriate comments, asked for their personal details, made sexual comments and even followed some of them.

The investigation found Parson’s behaviour caused the victims to feel fear and distress, and some felt unsafe leaving their place of work.

He was arrested after one of the shops reported him to police.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and was given a restraining order to last indefinitely, which stops him from entering the two shops, loitering outside them, and from contacting or following the women involved.

Parsons initally denied any inappropriate conduct, but when he saw the CCTV evidence, he pleaded guilty at court.

Detective Inspector Simon Morgan said: "We will always seek to take action on reports of inappropriate and offensive behaviour towards women and girls, and will do all we can to prosecute offenders and bring them to justice.

"If you are subject of offensive and inappropriate contact and comments in the street or other public places, we can investigate and take action if there is sufficient evidence. Please contact us either online or by calling 101.”