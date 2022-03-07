Play video

WATCH: The play park on fire after arson attack

A new play park is to be built in Swaythling after it was burnt down in two arson attacks last summer.

The climbing frame at Daisy Dip was vandalised twice, just three months after opening in March 2021.

The park claimed part of Southampton City Council's £1.2m investment.

The castle-themed play area in Southampton was created in partnership with The Friends of Daisy Dip and the local community.

The fires severely damaged the large tower climbing frame along with other items of equipment and play area surfacing.

Despite extensive searches and appeals for witnesses, no one has been arrested or charged by Hampshire Police.

Repairs were made to the floor of the playground which was damaged by the fire Credit: ITV News Meridian

The new play park, ordered by Southampton City Council, will be installed in the next few months and is due to open in the summer.

CCTV will be installed in the area to make people feel safer and added to the Citywatch network to help increase security for those who use the park.

Councillor Rob Harwood, Cabinet Member for Customer Service & Transformation said: "To minimise the risk of future incidents from occurring and following feedback from the local community, we'll be adding public safety CCTV to the area as well as replacing the damaged play equipment."

"Its remote location presents some logistical challenges, which have delayed us slightly, however the safety of our children and young people are our top priority and we don't want the actions of mindless vandals to prevent them from using the play area a moment longer than necessary."

Councillor Spiros Vassiliou, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture & Heritage said: "Daisy Dip is a unique play area created by the community for the community. Thank you to residents who live in our flower estates for your patience as we continue to work with the community to make sure that Daisy Dip, including the play area, is a safe, fun place for all to enjoy."