Brighton named 'snoring capital of the UK' in new survey

Brighton has been named the 'snoring capital of the UK' in a new survey.

Researchers found that 72% of people in the city admit to snoring or living with a snorer, which is significantly higher than the regional average of 67% and national average of 53%.

Southampton also ranked in the top 10, scoring 52%.

Liverpool was found to be the 'quietest' city with just 44% of people being snorers.

72% of people in the city admit to snoring or living with a snorer. Credit: Kieran Cleeves/EMPICS Entertainment

More than 35% of adults think snoring is the most annoying noise when you are awake at night or trying to get to sleep.

For 1 in 10, it has been so bad, they have even sought help from a medical professional for their own or their partner's snoring.

Cities with the most snorers:

1. Brighton 67%

2. Glasgow 63%

3. Chelmsford 58%

4. Aberdeen 58%

5. Leicester 58%

6. Cambridge 56%

7. Cardiff 56%

8. Norwich 54%

9. Bristol 53%

10. Southampton 52%

11. Birmingham 52%

12. Newcastle 51%

13. Edinburgh 50%

14. Leeds 50%

15. Sheffield 50%

16. London 49%

17. Manchester 48%

18. Plymouth 47%

19. Belfast 47%

20. Liverpool 44%

Dr Ellie Cannon, GP, said: "Sleep is hugely important for our physical and mental health.

"While snoring might seem like a light-hearted and funny thing, it can have a huge impact on the quality and length of people's sleep - and it seems those in Brighton may be faring worse than most.

"If you are the one being kept awake by the snoring, it can be infuriating and leave you struggling the next day thanks to the time spent lying there trying to nod off.

"But it can also mean the person snoring is not getting the best quality sleep either - whether that's from waking themselves up or from having their partner nudge them in the night."

Across the UK, 2,000 people took part in the survey, carried out by OnePoll, in February 2022.