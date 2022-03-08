Emergency services workers were among scores of people who attended a vigil this afternoon (March 8) to honour a cyclist killed in Oxford.

Dr Ling Felce, 35, died after being involved in a collision with a lorry at The Plain roundabout last week (March 1).

Her friends and family attended the vigil for the young mother, who leaves behind two children aged 3 and 5.

Cyclists from across Oxford also lined the streets, along with council officials and emergency services workers.

Dr Ling Felce died in a collision involving a lorry in Oxford. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Dr Felce's husband of eight years, James Felce, described her as "the light" of their family, and said he is "lost without her warm presence."

At the vigil, he said: "It's quite overwhelming to see so many people.

"Many of them knew Ling, many of them didn't.

"Many are angry at the state of affairs, and many of them just wanted to support us as a family."

He has also raised concerns about the safety of riders, saying they are "dicing with death in the city every day."

Dr Ling's husband, James Felce, believes that cyclists will continue to die if things do not change

Play video

James described the vigil's turnout as "incredibly moving."

"I haven't been able to thank everyone personally but I want to thank everyone that's come down.

"It means an awful lot to me and my children to be able to see this and how many people love their mummy."

Dr Felce worked as a research scientist at Oxford University, and was involved in researching the details of the immune response against Covid-19 and against cancer.

Flowers at the scene of the vigil in Oxford on Tuesday (8 March)

Her husband added that "she was very special and she had a way of reaching people. I think a lot of people feel her loss at the moment."

Dr Ling is the second cyclist to die within just one month in Oxford, which prompted cycling safety campaigners Cyclox to organise the vigil.

Chair of Cyclox, Alison Hill, said cyclists are feeling more frightened than ever before

Play video

Chair of Cyclox, Alison Hill said the group feels "enough is enough," and is calling for a reduction of traffic in the city.

"We've got to see action now. I think we've shown our grief and the distress through this huge gathering of people. But now, we've got to show our anger and demand change fast."

She is also calling for lorries to be banned from Oxford during rush hours and segregated cycle routes for riders.

Councillor for Wolvercote & Summertown and County cycling champion, Andrew Gant, said he is trying to lead and coordinate calls to bring about "urgent radical change" at the Plain roundabout.

"There's been a series of terrible accidents and fatalities. We need to look at those urgently, we need to look at junction design in our city and we need to embed better practice into policy going forward."

He added that creating a "genuinely fit for purpose active travel network" is one of the "key committments" of the new administration at the county council.

A man has been charged in connection with the collision.