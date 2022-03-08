Man jailed for slashing woman across the face with a knife in unprovoked attack

A man who slashed a woman across the face with a knife in St Leonards, East Sussex, in an unprovoked attack has been jailed.

Dylan McGovern 29, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, had been at a friends house on November 3, 2018 when three women arrived.

Moments after leaving, the victim realised she had left her phone inside, so returned to collect it.

As she stood in the doorway, McGovern attacked her with a knife, slashing her across the nose and eyelid.

She managed to run away, and get medical help.

McGovern later handed himself into Hastings Police Station, but, when interviewed, claimed the injuries had been caused by accident during an argument within the group.

He was charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (March 3), McGovern was given an extended sentence of seven years and nine months - four years and nine months in prison, and a further three years on licence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chloe Burgess said: "The judge sentencing Dylan McGovern described this as an unprovoked and callous attack, which is exactly what it was.

"The victim has been left with physical scars for life, as well as the extreme and ongoing emotional trauma.

"We hope this sentence brings her some closure and comfort, knowing a violent and dangerous offender has been brought to justice."