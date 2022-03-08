The parents of a woman from Southampton who went missing from a catamaran in the US Virgin Islands one year ago have flown to the Caribbean in the hope of finding answers.

Sarm Heslop, 41, disappeared from the catamaran Siren Song, owned and operated by her American boyfriend Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.

The boat has never been searched and Mr Bane has not been questioned by police.

Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, hope that by being on the island they might be able to piece together their daughter's last known movements.

Sarm's parents say they will not give up hope of finding her. Credit: Family handout

She was known to have gone for dinner in St John with Mr Bane on March 7 and he reported her missing to police at 2.30am the following day, but a call to the coastguard took a further nine hours.

A police search failed to find her. Sarm's possessions, including her bank cards and mobile phone, were found onboard.

A group of Sarm's closest friends say they feel "abandoned" by the UK and US Virgin Island authorities.

In a statement, the group said: "We are a whole year on from learning of her disappearance and yet we still only have the same handful of facts about what happened that night.

"We know that they dined on the island and returned to the boat at 10pm. We know that Ryan Bane called the local police at 2.30am and we know that he later called the coastguard at 11.46am.

"We also know that a full forensic search of the catamaran Siren Song, of which Sarm was aresident has never been carried out.

"We know that Ryan Bane has never been interviewed by the US Virgin Islands PD and we know that there has been no sign of Sarm since she was in that restaurant in St John.

"We have no evidence that Mr Bane participated in the searches for Sarm, nor has he beencalled in for further questioning since he pled the Fifth Amendment.

"Ryan Bane has never come forward to offer the Virgin Islands Police Department access to the Siren Song for a forensic search of the last place she was seen.

There has been no sign of Sarm since March 2021. Credit: Family handout

"We understand that the application for a search warrant has been declined three times on the grounds of lack of evidence that this is nothing less than a missing person case."

Hampshire Police announced in April last year that they were supporting the Virgin Islands Police Department in their investigation into Ms Heslop’s disappearance.

A reward of $10,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to a significant breakthrough in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarm is urged to call Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.