The NHS Trust which runs the emergency department at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading says it is experiencing "high demand".

Patients who need non-urgent treatment are being asked to use the NHS 111 service to make sure they get the "most appropriate" service.

The hospital says at 1.15pm on Monday, March 7, there were 150 patients waiting to be seen at the A&E department.

The Trust said it was admitting new patients every three minutes.

In a Tweet, the Trust said it wants to "ensure those who need life-saving treatment can get it".

The hospital is currently consulting residents on plans that could lead to a brand new hospital for Reading on a new site, or a major redevelopment of the existing one.

NHS managers say they want to make sure future plans meet the needs of staff, patients, visitors and the local community.

The original Royal Berkshire Hospital was constructed in 1839 and some patients are still treated in wards which are now more than 175 years old.

The hospital has been experiencing "high demand". Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Hospital bosses say a significant part of the hospital estate is beyond economic repair or too small to meet all the needs of local communities.

In September 2019, the Department of Health and Social Care published its Health Infrastructure Plan, and announced that the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust would be one of 40 hospital Trusts to receive funding to develop a case for redevelopment.

Leaders spent 2020 developing a Strategic Outline Case that considers the various options for the future redevelopment of the hospital.

Find out more about the plans and have your say here.