Whitstable textile artist's designs commissioned at the Royal Opera House

WATCH: Report from ITV Meridian's Tony Green

Textile artist Margo Selby from Whitstable, Kent, has spent the last two decades weaving her magic, with instantly recognisable designs, on everything from artworks to bath towels.

From Faversham to Eastbourne, many bear the names of towns around the region.

The latest commission for Margo, has seen her work in one of the most famous venues in the country - the Royal Opera House.

This time the fabrics are in silk, and the collections bear the names of the two productions currently being performed at Covent garden: Rigoletto and Swan Lake.

The Royal Opera House itself inspired Margo's designs Credit: ITV News Meridian

The inspiration for the designs came from the building itself.

"The process of weaving and architecture are very similar," said Margo.

"They're both made from different components and built from the bottom up.

"And so I often look at architecture when I'm developing my work.

"So I spent a day here taking photographs of both the old building and the new building."

Margo Selby at her hand loom in her Whitstable Studio Credit: ITV News Meridian

The fabric artist says the hand loom at her studio in Whitstable is at the core of everything she does.

Here she works with graphic design programmes and windings to create a mood board of pattern and shape.

That work has culminated in two new scarves sold in the Opera House shop.

Having collaborations that tell stories that echo the craft in the building are important to Jane Storey, Head of enterprises at the Royal Opera House.

The new designs are now on sale in the Royal Opera House shop. Covent Garden captured by a Kent designer.

"Margo was a natural partner.

"We started with La Boheme and with Carmen and and it's grown into now where we are today with Rigoletto and Swan Lake which is a much loved classic.

"It just makes sense when people come into the building and they want to go home with a little bit of something, as well as the experience they have with the show."