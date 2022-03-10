The RSPCA is trying to raise funds to help a four month old kitten who could lose his eyes if not operated on urgently.

Brooks in desperate need of having his cataracts removed.

He was found abandoned alongside his siblings at just 2 weeks old. All of them were left to fend for themselves.

They were taken into care at the charity's Stubbington Ark Animal Shelter, who say he could lose both eyes if he doesn't have the operation.

The RSPCA shelter says: "Poor Brooks was found abandoned with his siblings at just 2 weeks old, left to fend for themselves. Luckily they were bought into our care and one of our lovely volunteers fostered them all, but it quickly became apparent that Brooks had problems with his sight. As much as he tried to keep up and play with his siblings he often struggled and would walk into things."

He was assessed by vets who diagnosed he had cataracts. After seeing a specialist they confirmed the diagnosis and have suggested Brooks needs to have both the cataracts removed.

If left, he is likely to be in pain and discomfort in the near future, which will likely result in him losing both of his eyes.

The charity is hoping to raise enough funds to pay for his surgery.