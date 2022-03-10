Grandmother who died in M4 crash near Reading described as 'beautiful and kind'

Pulvinder Dhillon died in the collision on the M4 on Monday 7th March. Credit: Thames Valley Police

The family of a woman who died following a crash on the M4 have described her as beautiful and kind.

68-year-old Pulvinder Dhillon died following the collision just before junction 12 on the M4 westbound, near Reading, on Monday 7 March.

Her family have released the following tribute:

“She was a beautiful, kind mother, mother-in-law, sister, Grandma and friend who was loved and respected by all she knew.

“It’s a tragic accident and we would want the respect of the public to let the family come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace.”

