The family of a woman who died following a crash on the M4 have described her as beautiful and kind.

68-year-old Pulvinder Dhillon died following the collision just before junction 12 on the M4 westbound, near Reading, on Monday 7 March.

Her family have released the following tribute:

“She was a beautiful, kind mother, mother-in-law, sister, Grandma and friend who was loved and respected by all she knew.

“It’s a tragic accident and we would want the respect of the public to let the family come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace.”