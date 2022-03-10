Play video

Emma Hounsell described the incident as 'petrifying'

Police are hunting for a dangerous dog in Oxfordshire after it attacked another dog and two walkers who tried to help.

Couple David Huggins and Emma Hounsell were walking in the park behind Green Close in Didcot on Monday (7 March) with their new baby Cody and their dog Phoebe, when the brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier attacked.

David said: "We were just coming over the bridge to the park, and we heard two dogs fighting so I passed Phoebe over to Emma and went to have a look.

"I saw a dog attacking another dog, so I decided to go and help the gentleman out, because he looked like he needed a hand.

"The owner picked his dog up and the dog attacking was dangling from his leg.

Emma Hounsell was left with a puncture wound after being bitten by the dog

"After a while the dog left the man, and spotted to other dogs, including Phoebe. He was just running in between the two trying to bite them. It seemed like he would attack any dog he came across.

"When I saw it heading for Emma and Phoebe, I ran as fast as I could over to them."

Emma, was bitten as she tried to protect Phoebe and their baby.

Luckily, David managed to restrain the dangerous dog in between the attacks and warned other dog walkers to leave the area.

David Huggins describes the moment the dog started attacking their dog Phoebe

Emma Hounsell said: "It was absolutely petrifying.

"I've never been bitten by a dog before but it's put me off walking Phoebe on my own.

"I won't be taking her out any time soon, especially with Cody. I haven't tried walking Phoebe again since, so I don't know how it has affected her."

Another dog walker who was passing by phoned police to report the dog and police are now appealing for witnesses.

David continued: "The dog looked well-groomed. I hope the owner is aware of what happened and I just hope they come forward."

Police say the dog they are looking for is a brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

They are urging anyone who believes it might be their dog, to get in touch.

The incident happened in the park area behind Green Close in Didcot

Investigating officer PC David Lund, based at Grove police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the incident or know of any of this breed of dog escaping and biting other dogs or people in the Didcot area.

“If this was your dog then please get in touch with us.

“Please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220101245, if you have any information about this incident.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”