Police 'increasingly concerned' for Abingdon man, 72, missing for over two weeks

Detectives say they are increasingly concerned for a man from Oxfordshire who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Mark Nicholls, 72, was last seen at his home in Little Wittenham at around 10:30pm on Wednesday 23 February.

Thames Valley Police has now issued a fresh appeal for information and are urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Mr Nicholls is about 6ft 2ins tall, has grey hair and wears glasses.

Officers say he may be wearing a navy blue jumper, navy blue waterproof trousers and brown shoes.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant around Little Wittenham village and Wittenham Clumps. Credit: Google Earth

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Horsburgh, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We are growing more and more concerned for Mark’s welfare as he has now been missing for more than two weeks.

“We are re-appealing for the public to help us locate him.

"We would ask the public to be vigilant around the areas of Little Wittenham village and Wittenham Clumps.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Mark, or anyone who thinks they know where he is, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 43220083862.”