Soaring fuel prices reach over £2 a litre on the Isle of Wight

Fuel prices have continued to rise overnight, with the cost of a litre of diesel reaching a record £2.01 on the Isle of Wight.

The average price, according to experts, is now almost £1.70 for diesel and £1.60 for petrol. Although some motorists are finding prices well above that in some places.

Prices remain high at Chieveley Services, on the A34, and at Pease Pottage in Sussex, unleaded is £1.83 a litre.

Diesel has been spotted, priced at more than £1.70 in Southampton, and over £1.90 in Bournemouth.

In Kent, at one filling station in Bearsted near Maidstone, diesel is getting close to £2 a litre, with unleaded not far behind.

One haulier saw diesel going for £2.06 a litre at a filling station on the A2 near Canterbury.

WATCH: What drivers across the south east think of rising fuel prices

Play video

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "A tank of petrol is now almost £88 while diesel has now gone over £92.

"Diesel unfortunately appears to be on a clear path to £1.70 a litre.

"As this is an average price, drivers will be seeing some unbelievably high prices on forecourts as retailers pass on their increased wholesale costs.

"But there was a hint of better news yesterday on the wholesale market with substantial drops in both petrol and diesel which could lead, in a week or so, to a slight slowing in the daily pump price increases, and records being broken less frequently."

There's no diesel available at Tesco on the Isle of Wight Credit: ITV Meridian

Motoring presenter and journalist Quentin Willson said he expects the fuel prices to increase further.

He said: "The Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the markets, not least the oil market under constraints from the supply from Russia, so we will be looking at over two pounds."

We could be spending a lot of our disposable income, far too much, on filling up our cars, so the Chancellor needs to do something and step in.

"I've been instrumental in keeping duty down for the last 12 years but fuel duty has to go down even further now. He needs to cut it just to support households and to support the economy."

WATCH: Motoring presenter and journalist Quentin Willson speak to Matt Teale

Play video

Giving advice on what drivers can do to help, Quentin said: "Drive more carefully, slowly, don't stab at the pedals like a prized fighter.

"Get into as higher gear as possible and if you see the traffic lights changing up ahead, back off the throttle.

"Keep the air conditioning and heating off.

"Also make sure your car is serviced properly."