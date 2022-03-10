Play video

River Grainger's parents say she is now 'loving life' following the kidney transplant

A three-year-old girl from Hampshire who spent her whole life on dialysis after being born with severe kidney problems, has been given the gift of life after receiving a kidney transplant from her dad.

River Granger spent the first three years of her life unable to pass urine and needing dialysis 12 hours a day, while she grew big enough to receive a life-saving organ transplant.

Now River is celebrating World Kidney Day with her parents Ryan and Josie at their home in Lee-on-Solent.

Dad, Ryan, said saving his little girl's life has left him feeling 'on top of the world'.

River's mum, Josie Lynn says the transplant has completely transformed her daughter's life

River was born at University Hospital Southampton in October 2018 with failing kidneys, underdeveloped lungs and a hole in her heart.

She was born weighing 5lb 12, and placed on dialysis within 24 hours of being born.

She spent the first five months of her life in Southampton Children's Hospital undergoing numerous treatments to help her grow stronger.

Mum Josie Lynn, 26, and dad Ryan Grainger, 24, had been told the devastating news at an ante-natal scan that it was highly likely their child would be born with severe kidney problems.

River Grainger spent the first seven months of her life in hospital

Mum Josie said "We were heartbroken.

"Everyone only hopes for a healthy baby but there wasn't a doubt in my mind that we were going to give her a chance to be a happy little girl.

"Something inside me told me that everything would be o."

"It was really scary doing to dialysis at first and I never thought we would be able to do it.

"We would have to start the process at 5pm every evening and River would be hooked up from 6pm for 12 hours.

"It was three years of restless sleep and restrictions on our days, but we did get used to it."

Josie Lynn describes how hard it was having River in hospital for seven months

At two years old, when River had reached the ideal 10kg size for a transplant, both Josie and Ryan were tested for kidney compatibility. Luckily both parents came back as a match and it was decided that dad, Ryan, was to be the donor.

However, the transplant was then delayed by the Covid pandemic until September 14, 2021.

Speaking about the day of the operation, Josie, who used to work for Vauxhall but now cares for River, said: "That was one of the best but worst days of my life. It was the best because River was finally being given a chance, but the worst as my whole world was in the operating theatres at the same time."

Dad Ryan, who works in construction at South Western Group Ltd, said: "I was really nervous when it came to the operation. I was terrified going down to surgery and all I kept thinking about was wanting to be with River.

"But being able to save my daughter's life is one of the best feelings. I felt on top of the world when I came round, and I still do now."

River's dad Ryan said giving his daughter his kidney left him feeling on top of the world

The transplant operation was a success and after spending time recovering, both River and Ryan were ready to go home.

The family have also recently welcomed a new addition - baby boy Grayson who was born in October 2020.

With the average transplanted kidney expected to last 20 years, River will need another transplant in the future and Josie is already prepared for that day.

She said: "Like Ryan, I won't even think twice. We are already a match and to continue to give River life would be an honour.

"For now, though, we're going to enjoy this new lease of life that we all have."