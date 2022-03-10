An environmental campaigner from Sussex who was instrumental in making Seaford a 'plastic free town' has died after a short battle with cancer.

Claire Sumners, or 'Zero Waste Maman' as she was known, was a regional rep for Surfers Against Sewage. She organised regular beach cleans and campaigned tirelessly to educate people about the damage that single-use plastic is having on our oceans.

Described as a 'powerhouse', the mother of two used social media to raise awareness, inspire action and share tips about living a zero waste lifestyle. Often citing her children as her motivation for making a change.

Claire was often joined on beach cleans with her husband Chris and 2 young children.

Claire's mantra was: 'there's no excuse for single use'. After a 2 year campaign, she helped secure plastic free status for Seaford.

Co-Lead for Plastic Free Seaford, Fran Chorlton said:

"It's very easy to feel like we can't make a difference as 'just one person'. Claire was - and still is - proof that we absolutely can make all the difference".

Claire's husband Chris - who described her as 'a mermaid who loved sea swimming' - said she wanted her ashes to be scattered at sea.

Her colleagues hope the work that Claire started will continue - with monthly beach cleans scheduled throughout the year.

Play video

Claire featured on ITV News Meridian in 2018.