A Ukrainian woman trying to reach the UK says she is overwhelmed after a couple from Kent offered to adapt their house, ready to home her family after fleeing from the war.

Roxy Mokhnenko, 22, left Kyiv two weeks ago, with her partner, her mother, and brother, Roman who uses a wheelchair.

The family faced a terrifying journey from the capital, and headed to the city of Lviv, before reaching the Polish border.

From Poland they travelled through Germany, Belgium and eventually to Calais in France.

Speaking about their journey, Roxy said, "It was really tough.

"The hardest part was going from Ukraine to Poland, but after that it was much easier.

Roxy Mokhnenko describes the fear of the bombs in the capital Kyiv as she waited for the train

"When you're comparing, what happened in Ukraine, and then in Europe, it was two completely different things.

"You can't really explain the fear.

"I was scared I would be waiting for the train, and they will bomb everything, and we will die there.

Roxy says the UK is the logical place for them, because she was training to be an interpreter at university in Ukraine. Britain will become their home for a while, even though they have no relatives over here.

ITV Meridian has put the Mokhnenko family in touch with Gareth and Gemma Porter from Dover, who say it's the least they can do to help those in desperate circumstances.

"We have plenty of space which we can offer to people, said Gareth.

"We're safe, and we're warm and the kids are fed, not struggling out on the streets in the cold.

"We're offering a safe warm environment. We are going to adapt the house, so we hopefully suit their needs, and offer them somewhere to live.

Gareth and Gemma Porter took action after seeing the Mokhnenko family on ITV

The family are in need of somewhere accessible for Roxy's brother Roman who is disabled.

At home in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Roman has access to a specially adapted bathroom, something they don't have where they are staying in France.

Currently the family of four are living in a cramped space in Calais, while they wait for their visas to be approved.

The bathroom the family are currently using

After The Porters heard their story and their needs from ITV News Meridian they were keen to help.

Gareth and Gemma from Dover have offered to redesign the entire layout of their house to accommodate them.

The couple are planning to install a ramp to enable Roman to move around freely, and put a kitchenette in an area of the house for the family to use.

Gareth shows ITV Meridian how they plan to adapt their home

The Porters' offer comes as it was announced the government will ask the British public to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, amid continuing criticism of ministers' response to the refugee crisis.

Community Secretary Michaels Gove is expected to announce a hotline and webpage for people able to offer a spare room to those fleeing the war-torn country.

Since filming with Roxy and her family, they have now been moved to a new apartment, which they say has medical support on site and is far more suitable for Roman's needs.

They say for the first time, they say there is a light at the end of a dark tunnel thank to the genuine kindness of the Porter family.