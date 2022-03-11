Play video

Boris's owner Susan Reilly explains why he's like his namesake

He's big, he's blond, he's boisterous - and he loves being the centre of attention.

Meet Boris from Bracknell, who's hoping to stand head and shoulders above the competition at Crufts this year.

Standing six feet tall on his hind legs, Boris towers over his owner Susan Reilly, who describes him as a "loveable devil."

"Boris is Boris," says Susan, "He loves everybody and is a fantastic dog."

Big, blond and boisterous, Boris has a mane of uncontrollable hair. Credit: PA

The four-year-old, who weighs nearly eight stone is being entered in the open class alongside more than 70 competitors.

Although he is not the biggest Pyrenean Mountain Dog, Boris is the British, Irish, and Swiss champion in his breed.

Susan says a win at Crufts would be special because it would be exactly 50 years since his breed was judged best overall at the world's foremost canine competition.

The breeders category takes place at six o'clock on Friday evening. Susan is convinced Boris will dwarf the competition.