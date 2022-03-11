Ollie Hill claimed Britain’s first ever medal in Paralympic snowboarding with bronze in the banked slalom.

His first run of one minute 10.45 seconds was enough to secure a place on the podium just ahead of team-mate Owen Pick, who had to settle for fourth in Beijing.

Hill, from Reading, said on paralympics.org.uk: “I can’t really sum it up right now other than I am absolutely stoked.

“I wanted to push, push, push for the gold but I felt the second run was a bit slower, the snow was caving in a bit.”

The 32-year-old joined the ParalympicsGB programme in 2020 after a below-the-knee leg amputation following a car crash in December 2018.

His teammate Pick lost his right leg serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

Hill's Bronze is Britain’s sixth medal of the Games.

China continue to lead the way, picking up four more gold medals on Thursday.

Ukraine took their gold tally to nine with three biathlon successes and sit second.