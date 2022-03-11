A teenager who sparked panic at a Sussex college when he fired a fake gun is due to be sentenced.

Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, was also armed with a knife causing Crawley College to be placed into police lockdown in April last year.

Dreimanis pointed the imitation firearm at a member of staff and pulled the trigger.

As dozens of firearms officers were called to the scene, a teacher and colleague tackled the teenager, sustaining minor injuries.

No serious injuries were reported during the incident and a blank firing handgun and a knife were seized by police.

Dreimanis appeared at Lewes Crown Court on January 17, 2021 and pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

At a previous hearing he admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article on a school premises, which can be reported after restrictions were lifted.

Dreimanis had armed himself with the imitation firearm and a knife and entered the college, the prosecution told a previous hearing.

After walking around the campus he took out the firearm and pointed it at a member of staff and pulled the trigger.

Gunshots were heard ringing out on the college premises, sparking a huge police response.

Officers liaised with counter-terror specialists but later said it was not being treated as a terrorist incident.

Dreimanis was charged and appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court in April 2021, where prosecutor Melanie Wotton said he had made "full admissions" in police interviews.

She told the court Dreimanis had "wanted the armed police officers to attend and for him to be shot".

Dreimanis is due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 11.