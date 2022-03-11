Two men have been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a churchyard in West Sussex.

Officers were in Crawley town centre in the early hours of Saturday, March 5th, when they were made aware of a woman in distress in the grounds of St John's Church.

The woman reported that she had been raped and had her personal belongings stolen by people not known to her. The assault happened between 3am and 4.15am.

The victim was supported by the attending officers , and continues to receive specialist help as the investigation progresses.

St Mark's Church is in the centre of Crawley Credit: Google Images

The two men aged 24 and 31 have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said: "We would like to thank the public for their support and for contacting us with information while we carry out our investigation.

"We would still like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or who may have any other relevant information, CCTV or dash cam footage.

"We have officers from our neighbourhood policing teams patrolling the area so anyone with concerns can speak to them."