Dangerous driver pulled over found to have Legoland driving licence

A driver who was pulled over showed police a driving licence which was in fact a fictional document from Legoland.

Officers became suspicious of the car when the driver was carrying out dangerous manoeuvres.

They followed the driver from Bexley to the Isle of Sheppey, where they arrested them.

The driver was arrested on a 'multitude of offences', police said in a tweet.

A large amount of cannabis was also seized from within the car.

Among items found by officers, was a Legoland driving licence, which is part of an activity at the Windsor theme park for children.

On Legoland's website they state children can attain the fun licence after the rides.

"After watching a road safety video young drivers can take the wheel of their very own electric car and work their way around our LEGO city roads encountering traffic lights, roundabouts, LEGO policemen and even a speed camera.

"At the end, they will all earn their first LEGOLAND Driving Licence!"