A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a stabbing in Bournemouth town centre.The incident happened at 4.44am this morning (Saturday 12 March 2022).

Dorset Police was called to reports that a 21-year-old man had been stabbed outside Subway on Old Christchurch Road.He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but later died. His family has been informed and the coroner notified.Old Christchurch Road is closed between the junctions of Madeira Road and Lorne Park Road and a cordon is currently in place in that area, including in Horseshoe Common, to allow crime scene investigators to carry out their examinations.

Enquiries are underway to identify and locate the offender. Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A full and detailed investigation is underway into this incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.“I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact Dorset Police immediately.“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or captured anything of relevance on home CCTV or dashcam, to please come forward. “As we undertake our early investigations, a cordon remains in place to allow officers and crime scene investigators to carry out their examinations. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”