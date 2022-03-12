Play video

More than 1000 people descended on Winchester Cathedral to show their support to the people of Ukraine in a vigil today at the heart of the Hampshire city.

Around 1500 people turned out to light a candle or lay a daffodil on the city's cathedral floor - creating a large outline of the Ukraine flag.

Organisers said they simply "couldn't believe" how many people turned up and the level of concern at the current situation.

Some of those in the ceremony were emotional upon seeing a video, which was played showing people in Ukraine sitting in war bunkers whilst reading biblical texts.

Hear from Chris Roles of the Disasters Emergency Committee and The Very Revd Catherine Ogle, Dean of Winchester who say the vigil was a good opportunity to show solidarity for Ukraine

It was a blue and yellow themed vigil of prayer, reflection and action for the people of Ukraine, and all who are caught up in the conflict of war and was for people to "reflect and pray" in the wake of the Russian invasion, which has caused wide-spread devastation across the country.

People were invited to bring a candle, or daffodil, which they laid in the cathedral to show that they stand in solidarity with those who are suffering.

Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion since 24th February and has seen daily missile attacks against large cities.

The Very Revd Catherine Ogle, Dean of Winchester said, "There has been a national outpouring of grief and concern for the people of Ukraine following its invasion, and the Cathedral wants to offer a way of channeling that goodwill into both prayer and action.

"The vigil is for everyone, and anyone, who wants to come and express their support and concern. The Christian faith teaches love of thy neighbour and there is plenty of room in the cathedral for people of all faiths, and none, to come and stand for Ukraine.'

A number of vigils have been taking place across the country, as the nation rallies behind the people who have been affected by the Russian invasion.