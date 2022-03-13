13-year-old in hospital after suspected stabbing as five arrested in Worthing
A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a suspected stabbing in the centre of Worthing.
Police were called on Sunday afternoon following an incident in Chapel Road.
Five people have been detained.
Pictures show a heavy police presence in Montague Place close to McDonalds.
Sussex Police say they believe it is an isolated incident, and do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.
The victim is being treated in hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known.