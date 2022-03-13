13-year-old in hospital after suspected stabbing as five arrested in Worthing

A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a suspected stabbing in the centre of Worthing.

Police were called on Sunday afternoon following an incident in Chapel Road.

Five people have been detained.

Pictures show a heavy police presence in Montague Place close to McDonalds.

Armed officers have been patrolling the area

Sussex Police say they believe it is an isolated incident, and do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

The victim is being treated in hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known.