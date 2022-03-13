Detectives investigating the death of a man in Bournemouth town centre have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to the Subway restaurant on Old Christchurch Road at 4.44am on Saturday, March 12, following reports that a man had been stabbed.The 21-year-old was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but died a short time later.

Part of nearby Horseshoe Common has been taped off. Credit: ITV News Meridian

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and the coroner has been notified.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “We are continuing to make enquiries into this tragic incident.

“We are continuing to keep the family of the victim fully updated with the progress of our investigation and our thoughts remain with them.

Flowers have been laid at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

“Police cordons remain in place in the area of Horseshoe Common and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”