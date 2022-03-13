Play video

Harry Redknapp tells ITV Meridian why he felt compelled to take part.

Around 2000 people have taken part in a charity walk along Bournemouth seafront to raise money for the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

The three-mile Walk for Ukraine took place between Bournemouth Pier and Sandbanks on Sunday morning.

Among those taking part was local resident Harry Redknapp, who said he was sad to see what's going on in Ukraine.

"Any support we can give the people there is very important" he said.

"The walk is a fantastic idea and hopefully we can raise some funds to help some people.

"There's lots of good people down here."

The event was organised by businessman Rob Wylie and his wife Giorgia and participants were encouraged to wear blue and yellow, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Rob, who lives in Poole said: "We were just watching the news like everyone else and felt we just had to do something, even if it is a tiny contribution. The scenes we have all been witnessing on our televisions have been heartbreaking.

"My wife and I have pledged to match whatever we raise up to a maximum of £10,000 so we are aiming for a total of £20,000 in total.



Walk organiser Rob Wylie and Ukrainian Uri Trach told ITV Meridian they've been delighted with the response from local people.