Money donated to help victims of the Ukraine crisis has been stolen from a church in Oxford.

Holy relics were taken and the alter damaged during the break-in at St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Oxford in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Posting on social media, Archpriest Stephen Platt said the church safe and money boxes were forced open with “violence”, and the proceeds of a collection to support refugees from Ukraine was stolen.

"I am sorry to announce that during the early hours of Saturday 12th March, the Church of St Nicholas the Wonderworker in Oxford suffered a break-in,"he wrote.

" A great deal of damage was done.

"The holy altar was ransacked, and various objects were stolen, including holy relics, crosses and altar vessels.

"Fortunately, although the holy table was interfered with, the antimension and the tabernacle containing the Holy Gifts were left undisturbed.

He added: “Please keep our church and our parish in your prayers.”

The Archpriest said the police have been informed and are making investigations.

Hundreds of people have posted messages of dismay and support from all over the world.

Pat Eden said: "So very sorry to hear of this, it's truly awful. Sending love and prayers for you and your parishioners."

While Stefan Pavlenko wrote: "May the conscience of those involved be a voice of judgment against their senseless act and bring them to repentance and restitution."

Following the break-in, a fundraiser has been launched for the church, so far raising more than £6,000.