ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Brighton is known for being a vibrant, bustling city - but if you're visually impaired, there is more to take in than just the landmarks. Now, a new tour allows people to feel, hear and smell their way around - creating a greater awareness of what it means to be visually impaired.

'Through the Senses' is curated by visually impaired artist Ebony Rose Dark in collaboration with Brighton's visually impaired community, and is open to anyone identifying as visually impaired and looking to deepen their relationship with the city.

The tour is led by visually impaired artist, Ebony Rose Dark.

Non-visually impaired companions are very welcome to attend and may be asked to wear a blindfold on the tour, should they wish.

Alternative Tours of Brighton & Hove celebrate the rich culture in the city, told through the voices of the communitySussex Dance Network has developed a new programme of Alternative Tours of Brighton & Hove, as part of the ABCD Plan for Cultural Recovery.

The project engages local artists, organisations and community members to share perspectives of the city that often go untold. Combining movement, visual art and performance - the tours invite members of the wider public to engage with these stories to explore their surroundings in a new way.

Through the Senses is just one of 4 alternative tours created by the Sussex Dance Network. Others include: Trails of Migration (March 20 16:00 & 17:00 - participant invite only) is a closed tour that centred around reflections and stories with refugee, asylum seeker and migrant communities. Led by dance artist Anna Des Clayes, with support from Voices in Exile.Free Your Map (March 23 12:00 & 14:30, March 26 12:00 & 14:30) is an accessible visual arts tour exhibiting work by disabled artists using the Enayball Tool. Led by Ram Samocha of Draw to Perform, supported by CASS art and Fabrica Gallery.Voices of Motherhood (March 26 16:00 & 18:00, March 27 16:00 & 18:00) follows a series of verbatim performances around the city, expressing untold stories of Motherhood. Led by theatre-maker Angela El-Zeind of Speak Up! Act Out!

