Ashford mother can hold her children's hands thanks to new 3D printed bionic arm

A mother from Ashford can now hold her children's hands after she crowdfunded to buy a 3D printed bionic arm.

Amy Brown was born with half of one of her arms missing and was fitted with a basic prosthetic at six months old.

She is now able to hold both of her boys' hands at once as they cross the road which she says is "amazing."

The state of the art robotic arms allows her to grip things and even do a thumbs up!

Amy Brown demonstrates how her robotic arm works

Ms Brown said she "used to hide herself" before raising £10,000 for a Hero Arm produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics.

The Hero Arm, which can be used by both adults and children aged over eight, uses a motor controlled by the user's muscles.

Ms Brown said: "I have to use muscles which I have never used before, which are very small, to operate the arm."

"Opening and closing I think I picked up quite quickly, but to do a thumbs up, it took me about four weeks."

Ian Jones, of Limb Solutions, said: "It's about trying to teach her to find the right wiggle of her residual limb to operate the electrodes."

"She cottoned on really quickly."

Ms Brown added that having the arm had been a "game changer" for her.

"Being able to hold both my boys' hands as we cross the road, to take them to the park without having to rely on anybody else, is just amazing," she said.