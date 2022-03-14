Drone footage shows latest progress on Reading's new train station

Play video

ITV News Meridian has been granted exclusive access to the construction site at Reading's new Green Park Station.

Work began on the £20m project in Spring 2019 and despite delays caused by the pandemic the station is due to open this summer.

Green Park is the first station to open in Reading since 1906.

It will be served by a half-hourly service north to Reading and south to Basingstoke through the day.

The station will consist of two 150m platforms with disabled access, a bus interchange, cycle parking facilities and two car parks, including 12 blue badge spaces and drop-off parking.

Over the coming weeks, work will continue on-site to complete the final finishes to the station, including toilet facilities, accessible baby change, ticket vending machines and wayfinding signage.

Tony Page, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Councillor for Strategic Environment, Planning and Transport, said: “It is fantastic to see the progress on this major development captured in such dramatic aerial footage.

“When operational, Green Park Station will form an integral part of Reading’s ever-growing sustainable transport infrastructure with more homes, businesses and leisure developments planned in the south of the borough."

The Green Park Station scheme was granted approval by the Berkshire Local Transport body in November 2014.

Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership has contributed £9.600m to the project with Reading Borough Council securing a further £4.777m from the Department for Transport.

Network Rail have made contributions totalling £2.265m and Great Western Railway have contributed £1.550m.

A further £5.6m has come from s106 developer contributions.

Green Park Station is due to open during the summer

Great Western Railway's Business Development Director, Tom Pierpoint, said: “We are working closely with the Council and Network Rail to deliver the project which will provide even better connectivity for customers.

“Reading is a key destination on our network and this new station will help to secure the economic prosperity of the region as we seek to build back better from the pandemic.”

A commissioning period involving Great Western Railway and Network Rail is due to commence shortly, which will be the final stage of the project prior to it receiving authorisation to enter into service.

Green Park Station is expected to be open for public use during the summer of 2022.

