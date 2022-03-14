Family pays tribute to 21-year-old man killed in Bournemouth stabbing

The family of a man who died in Bournemouth in the early hours of Saturday has paid tribute to him.

Mother Dolores Wallace wrote on facebook: "My heart is breaking after losing my son Tommy yesterday to a senseless act of murder.

"It's been just over 24 hours of him being gone and it still doesn't seem real, we are so devastated.

"To our family and friends of Tommy, if you have any lovely happy photos of my beautiful boy, please could you send them to me. We want to keep all his memories alive. Rest In Peace my son 'till we meet again, I love you."

And older sister Patti Roberts wrote: "Today has been so heartbreaking for our family and friends.

"He was only 21 years old. He wanted to be a marine. We miss him so deeply and he deserves justice.

"So please, if you know of anything that may help the police, reach out."

Dorset Police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed outside Subway on Old Christchurch Road at 4.44am on Saturday 12 March.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but sadly he died. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A full and detailed investigation is underway into this incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact Dorset Police immediately.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or captured anything of relevance on home CCTV or dashcam, to please come forward.

“As we undertake our early investigations, a cordon remains in place to allow officers and crime scene investigators to carry out their examinations. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.“

"Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12:101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.