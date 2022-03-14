Man treated for serious head injury following park assault

A man has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being attacked in a park in Reading.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was assaulted in Palmer Park in Wokingham Road, between 11pm and 12am on Thursday. (10 March)

Thames Valley Police say he is still being treated in hospital.

A 31-year-old man from Reading has been arrested in connection with this incident, and is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, based at Reading police station, said: “This was a very serious assault which resulted in a man sustaining a serious injury which has required him to receive ongoing hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information which they think could be useful to our investigation.

“If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220107473. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”