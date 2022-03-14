Pickleball - The world's fastest growing sport comes to Kent

Play video

WATCH: Report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green

A new ball game, considered to be the world's fastest growing sport, has now come to Cranbrook in Kent.

In America, there are around 5 million players of the game, that's been described as a cross between table tennis, badminton and squash.

Despite the its silly name, Pickleball, it's still played by some celebrities like the Kardashians and George Clooney.

The game's moniker comes from the Americans who invented it.

Pickleball enthusiast, Geoff Piper said: "Their dog was called Pickle, and they kept taking the ball, so the story goes."

The rules of the game are fairly straightforward. The serve must be underarm. The return of serve has got to bounce first, and then there's a no volley zone, seven feet back from the net.

WATCH: Michael Taylor, International Competitor explain Pickleball

Play video

The players of the game in Cranbrook consider if to be great fun, good exercise at any age and as competitive as you want it to be.

Donna Blunt said: "As a child, I did play tennis. I started this when I was 49-years-old and I just love it. It's really good to do something I could do. I really enjoy it, it keeps me fit."

"It is competitive but it is a bit of fun as well. As long as you have a good game, it doesn't matter the outcome, just enjoy it."

Next month, Michael Taylor will be competing in the Pickleball US Open.

He said: "The normal response is what a stupid name for a sport, which it is. It was my reaction when I first was told about Pickleball. But once people see Pickleball and if you Google professional people bowl, you'll see brilliant players playing great Pickleball."