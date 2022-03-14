Tearoom owner left in tears as thieves target businesses in Fordingbridge

Play video

Mary Stanley talks to tearoom owner Sharon Buckland and other businesses in Fordingbridge

The owner of a tearoom in Hampshire says she's been left heartbroken after thieves broke in, stealing cash and vouchers.

Sharon Buckland opened The Dolls House in Fordingbridge just weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.

She says she was left in tears after seeing the damage, especially as the last two years have been so tough.

She said "I'm very disappointed that people could come and do this and take what I've worked so hard for and struggled so much for.

"They could have wiped me out and ruined my business and ruined by life."

Thieves smashed the door of the tearooms

The tearooms was one of four premises targeted by the thieves in the High Street on Saturday.

The window of a beauty salon was smashed and a bakery was also broken into.

The tills were empty so the gang took just cakes and scones.

But they caused considerable damage to the property and clear-up will take time and money.

Many businesses are now calling for CCTV in the town centre and for more police patrols.

Police say "We can confirm that we have received multiple reports of business burglaries in the Fordingbridge area over the weekend.

Officers are currently investigating the incidents and conducting initial lines of enquiry. Anyone with information is asked to call 101."