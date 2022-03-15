A teenager has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Bournemouth town centre.

Thomas Roberts, 21, was stabbed outside Subway on Old Christchurch Road on March 12 at 4.44am.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but died a short time later.

Following enquiries, led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police today (March 15) confirmed he has been charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “Following a detailed investigation, we have liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge of murder for the 16-year-old boy arrested in this case.

"He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates Court on Wednesday 16 March 2022. For legal reasons he cannot be named.

Police in Bournemouth following the stabbing

“Mr Roberts’ family has been updated of this development and we continue to do all we can to support them. The thoughts of everyone at Dorset Police remain with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and it would therefore be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further at this time. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings, and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.”

Dorset Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police involvement in connection with the suspect.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, who have not yet contacted officers to please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12:101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.