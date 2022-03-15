Dozens of pregnant sheep stolen from field in Kent

Dozens of pregnant sheep have been stolen from a field near Canterbury in Kent.

Police say 44 ewes were taken from land in Chapel Lane in Blean, sometime between 6pm on Saturday 12 March and 6am on Monday 14 March.

It's thought the animals, which were expecting lambs would have been loaded onto a truck.

Officers say fencing was damaged during the theft.

Kent Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/47923/22.