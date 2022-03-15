First bricks laid at Portsmouth stadium named after Second World War veteran

The first bricks were laid today at a stadium named after one of Portsmouth's best loved D-Day veterans.

The John Jenkins Stadium is being named after John Jenkins MBE, who landed on Gold Beach in 1944 as part of the Allied invasion of Normandy and died in 2019, a month after his 100th birthday.

He was a lifelong fan of Portsmouth Football Club and well known in the city.

Clare Martin, CEO of Pompey in the Community, an independent charitable trust affiliated to Portsmouth Football Club, said: "John volunteered from Portsmouth Football Club from the age of 14. He was really special."

She added: "I'm really excited. It's been a long time coming. We've been looking at raising the funds for the last couple of years; and there have been highs and lows."

Working in partnership with Moneyfields FC and Portsmouth Women FC, Pompey in the Community is developing the £5 million stadium at the heart of Portsea Island to provide all weather pitches, gym, dance studio, boxing facilities, a club house and lots more.

Each week during term time Pompey in the Community delivers coaching and training programmes to more than 6,000 students and pupils.

Clare Martin laid the first brick Credit: ITV News Meridian

Clare said: "We run sports, education, health, inclusion and disability projects in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas through a range of programmes and projects.

"We have over 50 full-time coaching and support staff, plus our casuals - in addition to a whole army of volunteers, but until now we haven't had a home and have had to beg, steal and borrow facilities around the city."

A specialised boxing gym will give the club the opportunity to engage with a much broader range of people from all areas of the city.

Clare said: "This will allow us to support the young people of Portsmouth even more. In addition, a multi-use games area, flexible classrooms, studios and community hub will allow us to provide something for everybody and help improve health and well-being across Portsmouth."