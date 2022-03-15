Play video

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken

A teenager from Kent was left speechless after winning two top prizes in Junior Crufts.

Morgan Taite-Shoosmith, who's fourteen, scooped the Junior Groomer of the Year award, as well as Young Show Handler for 2022.

She trains and grooms her dogs herself from her home in Herne Bay. She styled her Cockapoo, Stitch, to claim the Groomer of the Year award for the second time.

Morgan first won the title when she was just eleven. But this year she was the best young handler too, beating competitors ten years her senior.

Morgan Taite-Shoosmith on how the win actually came as a shock

Cuba, the Standard Poodle, ran perfectly round the ring at Crufts in Birmingham.

When Morgan found out she had won, she could not believe it.

She said: "I actually thought I'd done really badly compared to the other handlers, I thought they were amazing.

"I was speechless at first, I didn't know what to think because it was a new thing.

"I didn't think I'd won until I was on the podium and then it was like 'oh my god I'm actually here!"

Morgan and Cuba hone their skills in the back garden

Morgan's mother, Allison Taite-Shoosmith, said: "I did shed a tear when she won the Handler of the Year because that was real tough competition.

"I'm not saying the Groomer of the Year wasn't but Morgan's not done a lot of handling and there was a lot of talented handlers in there so that was probably my proudest moment".

Morgan is now training Cuba in her back garden with the aim of entering the agility competition next year and hoping to prove how versatile poodles can be.