Detectives are still looking for a teenage boy, eight months after a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

The sexual assault took place in the water, near the Oceanarium in July 2021.

But police say despite on-going investigations, and an appeal on BBC's Crimewatch programme, they are still looking for the person responsible.

The victim was playing with a ball with a group of friends, at around 4pm on Sunday 18 July 2021, when it landed in front of a teenage boy.

He eventually threw the ball back and began chatting to the victim, before dragging her further out to sea and attacking her.

He told her he was 17, and from Birmingham and goes by the name 'Dabby'.

Dorset Police believe he is Asian, around 5ft 6in tall and of a thin but muscular build with short dark hair that was pushed back and looked freshly trimmed.

He was wearing black or grey swimming shorts.

The sexual assault took place in the sea near the Oceanarium Credit: Google Earth

Detectives first featured the case on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live on Monday 6 September 2021. The appeal was broadcast again as part of the latest series today. (Tuesday 15 March 2022)

A 17-year-old boy from Warwickshire was arrested in connection with the incident, but later released without charge, and no further arrests have been made since.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We owe it to the victim in this case to continue to explore every line of enquiry available to us and I am grateful to Crimewatch Live for helping to share our appeal again.

“The investigative work to date indicates the suspect is believed to be from the West Midlands area and we are continuing to work with the National Crime Agency, West Midlands Police and other partner agencies.

“We are keeping the victim and her family updated with our investigation and are doing everything we can to support them.”

Detectives say they have forensic evidence which means anyone who was not involved can be eliminated from the investigation.

“I hope this demonstrates to anyone who is in two minds about coming forward that if the person is not involved, due to the forensic evidence they can quickly be eliminated from our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online/, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210115587. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.