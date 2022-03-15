Children with cancer, flown out from Ukraine, are being treated by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It's one of seven trusts across England that will be looking after some of the young people, transferred for NHS treatment from the war zone.

In a letter to staff, Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, Chair of OUH said they are "honoured to play even a small part in this important effort".

He said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank those who will be involved in providing excellent, compassionate NHS care to these young people and their families at such a challenging time."

He also urged people to "give safely" to registered charities to help support and protect people affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

The Trust, which consists of four hospitals across the Thames Valley, works closely with the University of Oxford and is a leading centre for cancer, neurosciences, diabetes and genetics.

Their work to look after young people with cancer from Ukraine comes just days after a Southampton doctor supported a mercy mission to fly 21 children from the Ukraine-Poland border back to the UK.