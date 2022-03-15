Play video

Outspoken former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has called vegan protestors 'morons' at a demo over plant-based lunches at a council.

The presenter, who farms 1,000 acres at Chadlington in Oxfordshire, turned up at the demo outside Oxford County Hall this morning.

It had been organised by farmers protesting against a proposal that lunches being held at some council meetings should only offer plant-based food.

After calling a group of pro-vegan protestors morons, the former motoring journalist, who now hosts hit series Clarkson’s Farm, said he mainly objected to the 'communistical lack of choice'.

Vegan protestors supported the council's proposal Credit: ITV News Meridian

He said: "The people on the council are vegetabalists and they are saying everybody must be vegetabalists.

"That seems to me to be a bit silly."

He added: "I've nothing against vegetabalisim, if people want to eat weeds and seeds, that's absolutely fine.

"When a vegetabalist comes to my house I'm very happy to scrape the top off the Shepherd's Pie for them and they can have the potato, and normal people can have the food and that is just good manners."

Farmers offered sausages to people gathered outside the meeting Credit: ITV News Meridian

It is the second time farmers have demonstrated against Oxfordshire County Council's proposal - and last time Clarkson said he would have joined them if he'd known it was going ahead.

They hoped to make councillors change their minds.

However, at the meeting today, councillors unanimously agreed to the proposal - which relates to around six to seven meetings of the full council each year - and also to endorse a policy to encourage a vegan alternative in schools.

