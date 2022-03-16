A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Subway outside Old Christchurch Road at 4.44am on Saturday, where 21-year-old Thomas Roberts had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and later died.

The teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons, has been remanded to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday (17/03).

Dorset Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police involvement in connection with the suspect.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, who have not yet contacted officers to please get in touch.