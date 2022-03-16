Gatwick Express to resume next month as airport's south terminal reopens

The Gatwick Express service will resume at the beginning of next month, two years after the service was suspended due to the pandemic.

There will be a non-stop, seven-day-a-week service from Sunday 3 April to support the recovery of Gatwick Airport and the South East economy. Numbers have now increased and are expected to surge still further with the removal of all travel restrictions on 18 March.

The rail service was cancelled after passenger numbers at the airport tumbled. The trains will return a week after the south terminal reopens on 27 March.

Gatwick's South Terminal. Credit: Philip Toscano/PA Archive/PA Images

Stephen MacCallaugh, General Manager, Gatwick Express, said: "With more passengers now returning to Gatwick by rail and the South Terminal reopening, now is the time to get our service running again to support the airport and the economic recovery in the South East."

Emma Rees, Head of Real Estate and Surface Access, London Gatwick Airport, said: "The return of Gatwick Express is great news and we're really looking forward to the completion of the upgraded railway station.

"People are flying from Gatwick in ever-increasing numbers and excellent rail links which have a dedicated service specifically for airport passengers are a vital element of our recovery and our link into central London and beyond."

Gatwick Airport railway station is currently being rebuilt to reduce passenger congestion and cut delays for commuters and leisure travellers using the Brighton Mainline.

Due to the engineering work, passengers are urged to check for any disruption while using the service. The work aims to be finished in 2023.