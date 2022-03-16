Play video

WATCH: Charlotte Wilkins met Gladys Jones to talk about her past

A woman from Worthing, who became a leading firewoman in World War Two, has been celebrating her 100th birthday.

Gladys Jones began serving with the fire brigade when she was just 19-years-old.

She wanted to be a Wren during the war but her mother wouldn't let her. Instead, Gladys joined Preston Circus Fire Station in Brighton.

She was an integral part of Blue Watch from 1941-1944 and was so committed, she was even on call on her wedding day. Thankfully, she wasn't called out.

Her main role was in communications and sending crews out to various incidents.

She said it was "quite unusual" at the time, as they were women doing what was, at the time, a man's job.

This role was important, as it allowed men to go off and do other jobs during the war.

Gladys said: "For one thing, it meant I didn't have to leave home and I could I join the join the local fire brigade. The other thing was I like the uniform, although it was a bit itchy."

"It was quite exciting, although there were the bad moments, you forget about those."

WATCH: Gladys Jones speaking about her experience in the fire brigade

Play video

Gladys' daughters contacted firefighters from Worthing Black Watch to see if they were able to come along in a fire engine and celebrate her milestone birthday.

Speaking of the event, Andy Bown, Registered Manager at The Shelley said: "We were delighted when Black Watch agreed to come to The Shelley and offer Gladys their best wishes on her big day.

"They all spoke for ages, exchanging stories from their careers and comparing notes on how things have changed over the past eight decades."

Michael Coudray, Crew Manager at Worthing Fire Station added: “It was an absolute honour to meet Gladys on such a special day. Here at Black Watch we all felt so privileged to meet someone that paved the way for us modern day firefighters.

Gladys Jones met Crew Manager Michael Coudray and Firefighter Alf Ancell Credit: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

He said: "Gladys' rank as a Leading Firewoman is the equivalent of the rank that I currently hold, so I felt particularly connected to her role within the fire service.

"It was a pleasure to hear her stories of serving at such a perilous time. She really is a hero."

Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, said: "Being a firefighter stereotypically has connotations with being a man’s job. However, Gladys has been proving those stereotypes wrong for over 80 years by helping the residents of Sussex during the very darkest of times.

"No matter how many years go by, Gladys will always be part of our fire family and I am so happy that Worthing Black Watch were able to help make her birthday a day to remember."