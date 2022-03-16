Police officer sacked after failing to stop at scene of car crash in Sussex

A police detective has been sacked after being convicted of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Detective Sergeant Mark Davis was dismissed by Sussex Police after he was found in breach of the force's standards of professional behaviour.

The 41-year-old was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to provide a specimen after the single-vehicle crash in Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, in August 2021, while he was off duty.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at court in January. He was sacked without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing at the Sussex Police Headquarters in Lewes on Monday, March 14.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: "We expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the force's values, the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

"The actions of this officer fell short of that, and there is no place in Sussex Police for such behaviour."