The RSPCA is investigating after two Shetland ponies, one with seriously overgrown hooves, were taken into care in Dorset.

World Horse Welfare officers called the RSPCA after finding the animals "suffering" in a field in Wimborne on Friday (11/03).

RSPCA officer, Inspector Graham Hammond, said: "World Horse Welfare officers contacted us with concerns about a little roan-coloured Shetland pony. He had extremely long untrimmed hooves which we suspect had not been seen by a farrier for years. The pony was struggling to walk and was clearly suffering."

The adult Shetland who is less than 10-years-old was caught and found to not be microchipped. He was taken into RSPCA care and a vet and a farrier were called to see him.

Graham said: "We took the pony, who has been named Rocky, for urgent veterinary care. He’s had X-rays, pain relief and emergency farrier trimming. Now I’d like to find out who owns this little pony and has allowed him to get into such a state."

Rocky was taken for urgent veterinary treatment and had his hooves trimmed Credit: RSPCA

A number of horses were also removed from the field, including Rocky and another Shetland pony.

The second pony, who has been named Apollo, was found to be overweight and needed his hooves trimming. The animal, who is no older than ten, is also receiving care from vets and will remain with the RSPCA while investigations continue.

If Rocky and Apollo are not claimed they will be made available for rehoming once the vet and farrier has given them a clean bill of health.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for their care are being asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.